Oil Prices Jump As Mideast Tensions Escalate
Brent climbed as much as 5.5 per cent before paring most gains to trade around $75 a barrel.
Israel launched an attack on the giant South Pars gas field, forcing the halt of a production platform, according to reports.
According to analysts, they do not expect to see another significant leg higher in crude prices unless there are attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz or Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen target shipping.
Norbert Rucker, Head Economics and Next Generation Research, Julius Baer, said oil is the fever measure of such conflicts, and prices spiked accordingly.
“The situation remains in flux, and the coming days and weeks will show how far the escalation goes. Our best guess is that this latest conflict eruption follows the usual pattern, with prices rising temporarily before returning to previous levels. The oil market is very resilient today and supplies are unlikely at risk,” he mentioned.
“Our best guess is that oil prices will follow the usual pattern around such geopolitical events, with prices rising temporarily before returning towards previous levels. The peak and duration of this pattern depends on the intensity of the conflict, but historically averaged below 20 per cent in price gains and a length of up to three months,” according to Rucker.
The Israeli action comes in the backdrop of talks on a nuclear deal between the US and Iran having soured and Tehran stating that if it is attacked it would retaliate against US bases in Iraq and adjoining countries. The US has asked some of its personnel there to exit.
According to a report by Emkay Global, Iran produces around 3.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil (3 per cent of global production) and exports around 1.5 mbpd, with China being the main importer (80 per cent), followed by Turkey.
Iran is also on the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz/Persian Gulf through which 20 mbpd+ of oil trade flows, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE etc also shipping, and in the past it has warned of blocking the same.
Hence a wider Middle East conflict with impact on Saudi, Iraq, Kuwait and UAE oil supplies can lead to a sharp spike in oil prices.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment