Ursa Major Awarded $32.9M Contract To Deliver 16 Upgraded Hadley Engines For Stratolaunch Hypersonic Test Program
Deal supports increased national flight test cadence through 2032, advancing hypersonic readiness
DENVER, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major has been awarded a $32.9 million contract to develop and deliver 16 upgraded Hadley H13 engines to Stratolaunch. The multi-year program extends a series of successful flight collaborations and supports a growing operational cadence.
"This contract directly supports U.S. hypersonic test infrastructure and the broader imperative to accelerate high-speed flight programs that deliver for national security," said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major. "As the proud partner and hypersonic propulsion provider to Stratolaunch, we're focused on getting real capability into the field – faster, at scale, and without compromising performance."
The Hadley H13 is a mission-upgraded variant that increases engine reusability with additional starts, driving down cost per flight while supporting new test objectives and mission profiles.
Ursa Major's Hadley engines have powered multiple successful Talon-A missions, including sustained Mach 5+ flight and vehicle recovery, demonstrating the engine's performance under operational conditions.
About Ursa Major
Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company delivering flight-proven capabilities for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, in-space propulsion, and launch. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major leverages advanced production techniques and flexible architectures to build systems for all domains: land, air, sea, and space. The company is revitalizing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, flying faster to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities where speed and adaptability matter most.
