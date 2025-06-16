G7 Summit To Focus On Global Economy, Energy Security
Originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, the summit has been shortened to two days and will officially commence on Monday, as world leaders begin arriving in Kananaskis, Alberta, Xinhua news agency reported.
Monday's schedule includes a 90-minute session among G7 leaders to discuss the global economic outlook, and a working lunch focused on energy security with invited leaders.
The G7 is an informal bloc comprising seven of the world's advanced economies -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the United States -- along with the European Union. The annual summit serves as a platform to coordinate responses to major global economic and geopolitical challenges.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is hosting this year's summit, has extended invitations to leaders from several non-G7 countries, including Ukraine, Australia, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.
Earlier on Sunday, President of Cyprus in a post on X said:"Today, we are building more bridges; we are deepening and expanding economic cooperation between Cyprus and India. Together, we are entering a new era of strategic partnership, founded on trust and our shared values, driven by innovation and inspired by our rich historical journey and the vast horizon that opens before us. Together, Cyprus and India, we send a strong message of cooperation and prosperity, and at the same time, a message of hope."
