Azerbaijan's Ship Exports Sail To New Revenue Highs
The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this figure is almost identical to the same period of 2024.
The import of the above-mentioned vehicles amounted to 0.01 percent of the country's total imports over the reporting period.
Meanwhile, in the first four months of the current year, Azerbaijan totally exported ships, boats, and floating structures worth $777,000, marking a year-on-year growth of $764,000 or 59.8 times.
In the reporting period, the export of these vehicles also amounted to 0.01 percent of the country's total exports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment