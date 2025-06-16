403
Three Deaths Reported From Iran's Latest Missile Attacks On Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 16 (KUNA) -- The ambulance service of the Israeli occupation entity said that Iran's volley of missiles killed three people and injured 67 others in the early morning of Monday.
A women was rushed to hospital in a critical condition while six others suffered moderate injuries, local media outlets quoted service insiders as saying.
Police chief of the central area of the occupation entity acknowledged that a big number of buildings were directly hit by Iranian missiles.
While Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA) reported that two sites in the northwestern city of Haifa, other media outlets noted that a power generating station in the city caught fire and an oil refinery was targeted.
In Tel Aviv at least four buildings were directly hit and Nevatim airbase was targeted. (pickup previous)
