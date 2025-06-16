Americans Observe“Juneteenth” Thursday

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Empire State manufacturing survey (June)

Featured Earnings

Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) (Q2) EPS of $1.98, compared to $3.38 in the prior-year quarter.

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) (Q1) EPS of 42 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents compared to gain of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Economic Lookahead

Housing Starts (May) The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 30% in April (278,606 units) compared to March (214,205 units).

CREA Stats (May) The number of sales recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems was unchanged (-0.1%) between March and April 2025, marking a pause in the trend of declining activity since the beginning of the year.

Featured Earnings

High Tide Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of two cents compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. retail sales (May)

Import price index (May)

Industrial production (May)

Capacity Utilization (May)

Business inventories (May)

Home builder confidence index (June)

Featured Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) (Q3) EPS of $2.15, compared to $1.87 in the prior-year quarter.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) (Q1) EPS of $1.45 compared to $2.15 in the prior-year quarter.

La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE: LZB) (Q4) EPS of 93 cents, compared to 95 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Economic Lookahead

International Transactions in Securities (April) Canadian investors acquired $15.6 billion of foreign securities in March, mainly in U.S. bonds. Meanwhile, foreign investors reduced their exposure to Canadian securities by $4.2 billion, marking a second consecutive monthly divestment.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



Housing starts (May)

Building Permits (May)



Initial jobless claims (June 14)

FOMC interest-rate decision

Featured Earnings

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) (Q4) EPS of $1.15 compared to $1.93 in the prior-year quarter.

Live One (NASDAQ:LVO) (Q4) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Markets Closed, Juneteenth Holiday.

CANADA

Economic Lookahead

Featured Earnings

Empire Company Limited (T.A) (Q4) EPS of 71 cents, compared to 62 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S. Economic Lookahead

Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey (June)

Featured Earnings

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) (Q3) EPS for $3.27, compared to $3.13 in the prior-year quarter.

The Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) (Q1) EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.43 in the prior-year quarter.

Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) (Q4) EPS of $2.92, compared to $2.65 in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Economic Lookahead Retail Trade (April) Retail sales increased 0.8% to $69.8 billion in March. Sales were up in six of nine subsectors and were led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers. New Housing Price Index (April) The index declined 0.4% in May, compared to an unchanged reading in March. Industrial Product Price Index (May) In April, the index declined 0.8% month over month and increased 2.0% year over year. Raw Materials Price Index (May) The index fell 3.0% month over month in April and declined 3.6% year over year.