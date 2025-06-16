Spain Strengthens Global Health Leadership With Increased Support To WHO

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a new agreement and contribution of €5.25 million to support key WHO initiatives.

“Spain has long been a close and steadfast partner to WHO and global health,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.“We thank Spain for its increased flexible funding of our work, in doing so helping WHO be stronger and more independent and allowing us to deliver the services that countries and communities need from us.”

This year, Spain's commitment to global health entered a new chapter as it returned to the WHO executive board for the 2025–2028 term, nearly two decades since its last membership. This renewed engagement is supported by the country's new Global Health Strategy, launched on 27 May 2025.

This is underscored by today's signing of a new agreement between Spain and WHO and a growing collaboration between both partners. At the heart of this effort is the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), under the leadership of Antón Leis; AECID has significantly stepped up flexible and strategic funding for WHO activities.

AECID's €5.25 million contribution to WHO is part of a broader €60 million pledge announced by prime minister Pedro Sánchez in November 2024. Spain's multi-year commitment also includes support for critical health programmes in countries such as Jordan, Mali, and Sudan, as well as other global initiatives.

Looking forward, Spain will host the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Seville, 30 June–3 July 2025, where it aims to elevate health financing as a core development priority. A high-level special event – co-sponsored by WHO and featuring leaders from global health, finance, and academia – will call for bold action through the“Health financing for a safe and sustainable economy: towards Seville health financing agenda for action.”

