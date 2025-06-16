Father's Day 2025: Glimpse Into Home Life Of 'Best' Dad Prince Harry, And 'We Love You, Papa' Post For William
While the younger Kensington royals-George, Charlotte, and Louis-took to the official royal X account to post their 'papa' William, Meghan posted an adorable video on her Instagram handle on behalf of young Archie, Lilibet.Also Read | Kate Middleton backs William as rift with Prince Harry deepens: Report Prince William gets 'We love you, papa' post
Two adorable pictures of Prince William with his three children-George (11), Charlotte (10), and Louis (7)-were released on the Kensington Royals X account for Father's Day.
The first picture shows the prince and his children posing for a family picture in a garden. However, the second picture is a more intimate one. In it, William and the kids can be seen playfully wrestling in the grass as the two boys hold their father down and Charlotte laughs.
“Happy Father's Day, Papa (before and after!),” the post read.“We love you!”
The message was signed“G, C & L” followed by a heart emoji.Also Read | Prince William plans to banish Prince Andrew from royal life, experts say 'Best' dad Prince Harry
Meghan Markle took it upon herself to celebrate Father's Day with an adorable glimpse into the life of“dad” Prince Harry with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“The best,” the Duchess of Sussex captioned the heartwarming montage via Instagram.“Happy Father's Day to our favourite guy.”Also Read | Pregnant with Lilibet, Meghan Markle danced with Prince Harry to induce labour 'To all Dads everywhere': King and Queen
King Charles and Queen Camilla also took to Instagram to wish fathers across the world a happy Father's Day. They posted pictures of their fathers on the royal family's Instagram account.
“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father's Day today,” the official account said.
The post shared a photograph of the late Prince Philip playing with a young Prince Charles and the Princess Royal on a swing.Also Read | King Charles may die 'with' but not 'of' cancer, says report
A picture of Camilla and her father, Major Bruce Shand, was also shared. They were posing for a photograph on her wedding to Charles on 9 April 2005.
