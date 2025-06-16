UK Intelligence Estimates 6,000 North Korean Casualties In Kursk
The number amounts to more than half of the 11,000 North Korean troops initially deployed to the Kursk region, the UK Defence Ministry said in a post on the X social media platform.“Significant DPRK casualty rates have almost certainly been sustained primarily through large, highly attritional dismounted assaults,” the statement said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Bloomberg was unable to independently verify the figures. Neither Russia nor Ukraine provides official figures for the number of combat casualties. North Korea acknowledged for the first time in April that it deployed troops to support Russia but didn't confirm the number of soldiers dispatched or the level of casualties.
The estimate comes as Putin and Kim are set to mark this week the first anniversary of their mutual defense treaty that revived a deal dating back to the Cold War. Kim has since become a crucial source of missiles, munitions and even foot soldiers for Russia's war.
In a meeting with a top security aide to Putin, Sergei Shoigu, in Pyongyang earlier this month, Kim said North Korea will“unconditionally support” Russia and“its foreign policies in all the crucial international political issues.” It marked Shoigu's second North Korea visit in less than three months.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment