'Terrified': Indian Students In Iran Urge Evacuation As Tensions With Israel Escalate

MENAFN - Live Mint) As tensions between Israel and Iran escalated, Indian students stranded in Iran urged India to evacuate them before it's too late. One of the hundreds of Indian medical students in Iran said, "We haven't slept in three days" -- ever since Israel launched ballistic attacks against Iran on June 12.

Imtisal Mohidin told news agency ANI,“I woke up at 2:30 am on Friday to loud explosions and rushed to the basement. We haven't slept since.”

The statement came as Israeli strike intensified across the country. Fear mounted as blasts were reported just a few kilometres from student hostels and apartments, prompting pleas to the Government of India: evacuate us before it's too late.

Imtisal, a 22-year-old third-year MBBS student at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, said that over 350 Indian students are currently enrolled in his university alone. He hails from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmi 's Kupwara district.

"We are stuck inside our apartment basement. We hear blasts every night. One of the explosions was just 5 km away. We haven't slept in three days," he told ANI over the phone. He said the university has suspended classes and students are avoiding movement due to the bombardment.

Shahid Beheshti University attracts Indian nationals for its affordable and reputable MBBS programme.

Notably, three Iranian nuclear scientists, who were killed in Israel's attack in Iran, were professors at Shahid Beheshti University, the report added.

Meanwhile, Faizan Nabi, a first-year MBBS student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, said that though Kerman is comparatively safer than Tehran, the panic is spreading fast.

"We heard gunshots in our city today. My friends in Tehran are terrified. We were advised to store drinking water for 3-4 days. That's how bad it is," he said.

A resident of Srinagar, Faizan added, "I've been getting 10 calls a day from my parents. The internet is so slow that I can't even send a WhatsApp message quickly. We came here to become doctors. Now we're just trying to stay alive."

Midhat, a fourth-year MBBS student at Iran University of Medical Science , said the first night of strikes was the most horrifying.

"The blasts were not far - just a few kilometres away. Everyone was panicking. My family keeps checking on me. We're constantly monitoring the news," said the student from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

While she said the Indian Embassy was in touch through WhatsApp, she added that her university hasn't provided much support. "Most of us are scared and staying inside. We don't know how long this will go on," she said.

With Iranian airspace restricted and no clear timeline on when the violence will ebb, the students now await the one thing they say can bring their families peace - a flight home.

'Evacuate us'

While the university administration has remained in touch with students, those ANI spoke to said they are now mostly relying on Indian Embassy advisories and coordination for safety instructions and next steps.

"We request the Government of India to evacuate us before the situation worsens. The Embassy has shared helplines and is in touch, but we are frightened and need to go home," said Mohidin.

In a fresh public advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran asked all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to stay indoors and keep monitoring official channels.

"We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram link is ONLY for those Indian nationals who are currently in Iran," it said in a post on X.

The embassy has also issued emergency helplines for Indian nationals.

(With inputs from agencies)

