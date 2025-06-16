Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will Monsoon Rains Arrive In The City? Check Forecast Here
Monsoon has arrived in three districts of South Bengal, and it's expected to cover all districts by June 18th. Kolkata might experience light to moderate rain starting Monday
Kolkata Weather
The weather office predicts that the monsoon will enter all districts of South Bengal by June 18th, mid-week.Light to moderate rain is expected in Kolkata every day starting Monday. Today's temperature will range from 32°C to 28°C.After a long wait, the monsoon has finally arrived in South Bengal. It will enter all districts within a few days.Rain is expected in most districts of the Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata. Moderate rainfall is predicted in East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas.According to the weather office, the monsoon has already arrived in three districts of South Bengal: Nadia, 24 Parganas, and Bardhaman.Rain is likely in Birbhum, Murshidabad, and West Bardhaman in South Bengal on June 19th. Heavy rain is expected in both Dinajpurs in North Bengal.Rain is expected in almost all districts of South Bengal on June 18th, with heavy rainfall likely in North and South 24 Parganas.Heavy rain is expected in Malda and North Dinajpur in North Bengal on June 17th.Rain is expected in most districts of the Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata. Moderate rainfall is predicted in East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas.Rain is expected in all districts of South Bengal starting June 17th.
