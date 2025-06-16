Mithun Chakraborty Birthday: 6 UNKNOWN Facts About The Actor

Mithun Chakraborty turned 75! Here are some lesser-known facts about his wife, Yogeeta Bali, and their children. The story of their adopted daughter, Dishani, is especially heartwarming

Bollywood actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty celebrated his 75th birthday on June 16th. His family is also part of the film world, but they maintain a low profile.

Mithun Chakraborty is married to actress Yogeeta Bali. Their love story began while working on the film 'Khwab'. Yogeeta Bali was previously married to Kishore Kumar, but they later divorced.

Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali have three sons: Mimoh Chakraborty (Mahaakshay), Ushmey Chakraborty, and Namashi Chakraborty.

Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali later adopted a daughter, Dishani Chakraborty.

According to an NBT report, a baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage heap. Upon reading this news, Mithun immediately went to adopt her. After completing all the formalities, he adopted Dishani.

Mithun's son, Mimoh (Mahaakshay Chakraborty), is married to TV actress Madalsa Sharma.