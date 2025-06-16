Kiara Advani Wishes Dad-To-Be Sidharth Malhotra On Father's Day Shares UNSEEN Photo From Baby Shower

On Father's Day 2025, Kiara Advani shared heartfelt photos and a touching message dedicated to Sidharth Malhotra, her father, and father-in-law, celebrating the dads in her life

Kiara Advani's Heartfelt Father's Day Tribute

On the occasion of Father's Day 2025, mom-to-be Kiara Advani shared a touching post on social media. She uploaded a never-before-seen photo from her baby shower, held on June 15, along with several pictures featuring her father, Jagdeep Advani, and father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra. In the baby shower photo, Kiara looked radiant in a butter-yellow slip dress as she blew out candles on a beautifully decorated two-tier cake. Her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, stood beside her, smiling warmly in a casual shirt.

An Emotional Message for the Men in Her Life

In her post, Kiara expressed gratitude towards the important men in her life. She acknowledged her father for raising her with love, strength, and patience, saying he remained her first hero and the one who still picked up her calls on the first ring. She also thanked her father-in-law for raising the man she now calls her husband, appreciating the values he passed on. For Sidharth, she expressed her confidence in his future role as a father, calling their unborn child“the luckiest.” She wished all three a Happy Father's Day in a single, emotionally resonant message.

Their Journey Towards Parenthood

The couple had earlier announced their pregnancy in February 2025 via a joint Instagram post. In the picture, they were seen holding a pair of baby socks, subtly revealing the joyful news. The announcement was warmly received by fans, adding to the excitement surrounding the celebrity couple, who have been a favorite since their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah.

Marriage and Upcoming Projects

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot on February 7, 2023, had a close-knit traditional wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra.

Professionally, Sidharth is gearing up for the release of Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, and directed by Tushar Jalota, which is set to hit theatres on July 25, 2025. Meanwhile, Kiara will appear in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.