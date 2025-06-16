'Kuberaa' Trailer: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Shine In Intense Trailer (WATCH)

At a glitzy pre-release event held in Hyderabad, director Sekhar Kammula officially launched the trailer of his much-anticipated film Kuberaa. The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The trailer opens with Dhanush's character-depicted as a beggar-contemplating the concept of wealth, particularly crores of rupees. This philosophical tone is sharply contrasted by Nagarjuna's character, who asserts that power and money, not morality or justice, hold sway in the country. His statement hints at a morally ambiguous role that may oscillate between righteousness and ruthlessness.

Rashmika Mandanna's character seems to share a close bond with Dhanush's, offering him guidance while cautioning him that the world inevitably bends to those in power. Another character is heard questioning how a mere beggar could destabilize an entire government, adding to the intrigue.

The trailer concludes with a stirring visual of Dhanush's character confronting the establishment, indicating a narrative brimming with rebellion and ideological clash.

Spanning two and a half minutes, the trailer hints at a high-stakes drama centered on wealth, influence, and the personal costs tied to ambition. Dhanush portrays a driven, intense figure, while Nagarjuna's role as Deva opposes violence, setting the stage for a powerful conflict. Rashmika's character plays Dhanush's love interest, and the sneak peeks of gripping action sequences promise a film layered with tension and ambition.

The film recently secured its final certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While the filmmakers initially submitted a 195-minute cut-approved without objections-they later decided to reduce the runtime for a tighter experience. They had sought early certification to avoid last-minute hurdles and indicated the possibility of trimming the film. True to their intention, the final cut now runs for 181 minutes, just over three hours, and has been granted a U/A certificate.

Featuring music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Niketh Bommi, Kuberaa marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula. The production design is overseen by Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre, with the screenplay co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. The styling team includes Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.