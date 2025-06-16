Hyderabad Bound Lufthansa Flight Forced To Return To Frankfurt Airport Due To Bomb Threat
A Lufthansa flight scheduled to land at Hyderabad airport on Monday had to make a U-turn and return to the Frankfurt airport in Germany as the plane did not receive permission to land after a bomb threat was received, authorities said.
Flight LH752 departed from Germany and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday; however, Lufthansa airlines said that they 'did not receive permission to land,' while a Hyderabad airport official said that the flight had received a bomb threat.
Lufthansa airline told ANI,“We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad, and that's why the aircraft took a U-turn and returned.”
An official from Hyderabad airport has confirmed that the flight returned to Germany as the bomb threat was received while it was still outside Indian airspace.
In a similar incident on June 13, a Delhi-bound Air India flight coming from Thailand's Phuket received a bomb threat and made an emergency landing on the island, according to airport authorities.
The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted.
