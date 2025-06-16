International Yoga Day: 7 Yoga Poses To Melt Belly Fat

International Yoga Day 2025: Troubled by belly fat? Here are 7 yoga poses to melt it away like butter in just 7 days, plus tons of other health benefits

Naukasana pressures the core, pulling in the belly.

How to: Lie on your back, hands behind your head. Gently lift legs and upper body simultaneously, forming a slant. Hold for 20–30 seconds, then lower.

Benefit: Strengthens core muscles, burns belly fat.

How to: Lie on your stomach, palms under shoulders. Inhale, lift your chest, slightly bent elbows. Hold breath 15–20 seconds, release.

Benefit: Stretches abs and back, improves digestion.

How to: Lie on stomach, bend knees, hold ankles. Inhale, lift, chest and thighs off the ground. Hold 15–30 seconds, release.

Benefit: Works abs, increases toning.

How to: Lie on back, pull knees to chest. Hold with hands 20–30 seconds. Extend legs.

Benefit: Relieves gas, improves digestion.

How to: Stand, feet shoulder-width apart, hands on shoulders. Rotate waist left and right. Repeat 10–15 times.

Benefit: Reduces side waist fat.

How to: 12-step flow: Tadasana, Hasta Uttanasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Bhujangasana, etc. Flow smoothly, breathe deeply. Do 5–10 rounds daily.

Benefit: Full-body workout, boosts metabolism, burns fat.

Always do Shavasana after asanas to help muscles recover.