Madhya Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert For THESE Places Check

MP Weather Alert Today: Pre-monsoon havoc in Madhya Pradesh! 60+ districts on alert for strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Temperature drops up to 11 degrees in some areas. Is the 2025 monsoon unusual? Here's the 4-day forecast

Pre-monsoon chaos in MP. Red alert for heavy rain in Narsinghpur and Dindori. Lightning strikes reported. Next 4 days look dangerous.

60+ districts warned of heavy rain and winds: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur to Singrauli, Rewa, Shahdol likely to see high winds (40-60 km/h) and rain. Narsinghpur, Seoni, and Dindori may experience very heavy rainfall.Lightning strikes during MP rains: A 12-year-old returning from a field in Bhopal's Kekdia village was struck by lightning and died. This incident raises concerns across the state. Stay vigilant about lightning.Narsinghpur's temperature dropped by 11.4 degrees. Khajuraho, Nowgong, Damoh, Sidhi, and Tikamgarh also saw 5-6 degree drops. This sudden weather change signals the approaching monsoon.IMD announces monsoon arrival in the next 1-2 days. Three cyclonic circulations, a trough line, and a western disturbance are active, causing the stormy weather. The southwest monsoon may enter MP in the next 48 hours.Full list from June 16-19: Where's the risk? - June 16: Narsinghpur, Dindori - Heavy Rain - June 17: Balaghat, Sagar - Heavy Rain - June 18: Seoni, Mandla - Alert - June 19: Rewa, Sidhi - Orange Alert 50+ districts on alert daily.Stay indoors during lightning, avoid mobile phones. Don't stand in fields, under trees, or in open areas. Follow weather updates and alerts. Precautions save lives.