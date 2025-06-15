Ledfoil's In-Ice LED Display To Bring A New Era Of Advertising To HC Dukla Jihlava
LedFoil's in-ice display technology enables advertising content to be displayed directly on the ice surface, offering a new and dynamic way to communicate with the audience. Unlike traditional advertising surfaces, ice displays can change their content in real time, enabling targeted and topical campaigns at different stages of the matches.
“We are excited to bring LedFoil's cutting-edge technology to our match events. This gives our partners a unique opportunity to stand out and impress spectators in a completely new way,” said Bederich Scerban, CEO of HC Dukla Jihlava.
Ice displays open up numerous advantages for marketers and sponsors:
- Dynamic content – Ability to change ads in real time according to the game situation.
- Enhanced visibility – Visibility directly onto the playing field ensures maximum attention to the spectators both on-site and during television broadcasts.
- Interactivity – The ability to combine ads with social media, contests and promotions that engage fans even more.
- Targeted advertising – Brands can tailor their messages to different target groups and events.
HC Dukla Jihlava is the first club playing in the Czech higher leagues to adopt in-ice display technology. This strengthens the club's position as an innovative sports operator and offers fans even more exciting match events.
“Ice displays bring a new dimension to hockey games and give us the opportunity to offer even better experiences to both our fans and partners,” stated Bederich Scerban.
