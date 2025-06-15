Holiday For Schools In TN's Nilgiris, Coimbatore Amid Adverse Weather

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 16 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall at isolated locations across parts of Tamil Nadu, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur districts on Monday.

The weather department has also cautioned residents about the possibility of waterlogging and slippery road conditions in the affected regions.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is also likely in one or two places across the southern districts of Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

Officials have advised commuters in these areas to exercise caution, as the wet conditions could disrupt traffic flow and pose minor safety risks. However Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains in the Nilgiris district.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, the Nilgiris district administration has declared a holiday for schools in four taluks -- Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Kundah, Gudalur, and Pandalur -- on Monday.

The precautionary measure was announced by Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru to ensure the safety of students and staff amidst the ongoing rain and strong winds in the hilly terrain.

A similar decision was made in the Coimbatore district, where persistent rainfall in the Valparai taluk prompted the closure of all schools for the day.

District Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said the measure was taken to avoid any rain-related incidents in the region, which has witnessed consistent downpours over the past few days.

The IMD's alert comes amid concerns over increased rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu's western and southern districts.

Officials in the affected regions have been instructed to monitor the situation closely and ensure the timely dissemination of alerts and advisories.

Local authorities have urged residents, particularly those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions stabilise. Emergency response teams and public works departments have also been put on alert to address any potential disruptions caused by the rainfall.