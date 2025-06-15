Dubai Metro Blue Line: Rents In 9 Communities Jump Up To 43%, Set To Grow By 30% More

Rents in nine communities which will be connected through Dubai Metro's Blue Line have increased on average 23 per cent since the government announced plan to launch metro in those areas in November 2023.

It is anticipated that rents in those communities will see another 30 per cent increase until the completion of the Blue Line over the next four years, outpacing growth in non-metro-connected districts.

Data shared by Betterhomes and sourced from Property Monitor and internal figures revealed that Academic City saw highest jump in rentals since November 2023 as studio apartment rates rose from Dh42,000 to Dh60,000 per annum, an increase of 43 per cent.

This was followed by Dubai Creek Harbour (30 per cent), Al Warqa and Silicon Oasis (28 per cent), International City 1 and 2 (22 per cent), Ras Al Khor Industrial Area (21 per cent), Mirdif and Dubai Festival City (15 per cent).

The 131km long Blue Lin will connect nine key districts across Dubai and is set to be completed in September 2029.

The nine key districts are projected to be home to over one million residents, as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Historical data from the Dubai Metro Red Line project in 2009 showed a significant impact on property values. Properties within a 15-minute walk of the Red Line saw price increases exceeding 25 per cent, sometimes even higher than Dubai's average.

“The most substantial appreciation, around 40 per cent, was observed in properties located within a 5 to 10-minute walk. Rental values also reflected this trend, with an 8 per cent increase for properties within a 15-minute radius and a 14 per cent rise for those within 5 to 10 minutes,” said Betterhomes.

Up to 30% further increase

It is expected that the rents will continue their upward trend in the coming years until the completion of the project in four years.

Rental prices in the nine key districts linked to the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Lin have risen by an average of 23 per cent since 2023, the real estate brokerage firm said.

“With the line's completion expected to further boost connectivity and demand, rental increases in these areas will outpace growth in non-metro-connected districts and highlighting strong investment potential, especially for studio units,” it said.

Rupert Simmonds, leasing director of Betterhomes, said connectivity drives value.

“We've seen it before with the Red Line, and we're seeing it again.”

He added that Dubai's rental market is quick to react to infrastructure upgrades, especially when they change how people live and commute.

“We have already seen double-digit gains across multiple districts, and with the completion of the Blue Line on the horizon, we anticipate a further 25 to 30 per cent increase compared to non-connected areas. For investors, this is a clear window of opportunity in high-demand, high-growth locations,” said Simmonds.