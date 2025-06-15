TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA ANNOUNCES NEW COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH AIRBUS CANADA

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO , Inc., a leading provider of aerospace components and assemblies, is pleased to announce that their division, TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA, has executed a new commercial agreement with Airbus Canada Limited Partnership. This agreement will see TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA providing sheet metal fabrication and assemblies for the A220 aircraft.The A220 is a clean sheet design, single-aisle aircraft bringing together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and latest-generation technologies and engines. With a range of up to 3,600 nautical miles and seating for up to 160 passengers, the A220 is a popular choice for airlines around the world. TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA 's expertise in sheet metal fabrication and assemblies makes them an ideal partner for Airbus in meeting the demand for this innovative aircraft."We are thrilled to enter into this new commercial agreement with Airbus Canada," said Mark Withrow, CEO/President of TIGHITCO. "Our team in Chihuahua has a proven track record of delivering high-quality, reliable components and assemblies for the aerospace industry. We are confident that our partnership with Airbus will further strengthen our position as a leading supplier of sheet metal assemblies."This new agreement is a testament to TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA 's commitment to providing exceptional products and services to its customers. With its state-of-the-art facilities in Chihuahua and a highly skilled workforce, the company is well-equipped to meet the demands of the aerospace industry.Humberto Santiago, VP/COO of TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA, shares his enthusiasm:“As one of our strategic plan initiatives, TIGHITCO continues to expand our footprint in the commercial aviation sector. This contract is a compliment to the current work scope we have on the A220 here in Chihuahua.”About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

