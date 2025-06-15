Priyanka Wishes Nick On Father's Day: He Makes Our Dreams Come True Every Day
Priyanka took to Instagram to share a series of images featuring Nick and their daughter, Malti. In one picture, Nick is seen sitting with Malti on stage, while another captures an adorable moment of him holding a basket with Malti sitting adorably inside it. Another photo shows Priyanka and Nick leaning in for a kiss.
The final image is a touching Father's Day card made by Malti for her dad.
For the caption, Priyanka wrote:“He makes our dreams come true every day.. The light of our lives, we love you so much Gaga, Happy Father's Day to the best of the best. @nickjonas.”
Father's Day is a day set for honouring one's father, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.
On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of“Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.
In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba's characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.
The 42-year-old actress is currently working on 'SSMB 29', a much-awaited film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.
She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in“The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.
Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.
Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series“Citadel.” The spy action series was released in 2023. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively.
