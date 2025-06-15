403
Mapletree And Singaporean Photographer Melisa Teo Present Two Rivers Exhibition (Part II) At Vivocity
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - Mapletree Investments ("Mapletree" or "the Group") is pleased to host the second instalment of Two Rivers, a photography exhibition by Paris-based Singaporean photographer Melisa Teo, at Singapore's largest shopping mall VivoCity.
(From left) His Excellency Mr Stephen Marchisio, Ambassador of France to Singapore; photographer Melisa Teo; Guest-of-Honour Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Manpower; and Mr Edmund Cheng, Chairman, Mapletree at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Two Rivers (Part II) photography exhibition at VivoCity's waterfront Promenade.
Two Rivers (Part II) is supported by Mapletree and celebrates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and France. It is held at VivoCity's waterfront Promenade and South-West Boulevard (Level 1, near Wine Connection) from 4 June to 4 July 2025.
The official launch of Two Rivers (Part II) was officiated by Guest-of-Honour Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Manpower; Mr Edmund Cheng, Chairman, Mapletree; His Excellency Mr Stephen Marchisio, Ambassador of France to Singapore; and photographer Melisa Teo.
Two Rivers is a captivating exploration of life, memory and dreams, featuring images from the Singapore River and the Seine River in Paris, France. The exhibition at VivoCity will showcase eight new photographs in addition to the original 60 photos presented at Anderson Bridge from 23 April to 31 May 2025.
Mr Edmund Cheng, Chairman of Mapletree said: "We are delighted to bring Two Rivers to VivoCity, one of the Group's flagship properties. This engaging exhibition features an impressive collection of photographs from two rivers in Singapore and France by Singaporean photographer Melisa Teo, providing a memorable experience for a wider audience to enjoy. From funding diverse initiatives to sponsoring photography exhibitions such as Two Rivers, we are committed to bringing the arts closer to the community. Mapletree looks forward to deepening its support in the arts scene, strengthening community bonds and celebrating the limitless creativity of our artists."
Photographer Melisa Teo added: "Diplomatically, Mapletree's support for this initiative has contributed to strengthening the ties between France and Singapore through art and culture, and achieving a significant milestone in the cultural landscape of Singapore. Professionally, this opportunity has allowed me to pursue my work with greater purpose, enriching my artistic life in meaningful ways. Personally, it has helped me learn to appreciate the diverse perspectives and rich cultural heritage that both France and Singapore offer, deepening my own understanding of the transformative power of art in connecting communities."
Exhibition highlights included an Artist Talk by Melisa Teo, which took place at library@harbourfront (VivoCity, Level 3) from 4pm to 5pm on 4 June 2025. The complimentary talk engaged a wide range of attendees, including photography enthusiasts and individuals interested in how art influences perspectives. Melisa Teo shared her journey as an artist, inspiring others to embrace their passions and pursue their dreams.
Young creatives are also invited to participate in the My Two Rivers: Young Artist Competition at South-West Boulevard. Centred on the theme My Two Rivers, which explores the vital role rivers play in shaping human civilisations, the competition invites participants from two age categories: Junior (seven to 12 years old), who will complete a colouring template based on selected photographs from Two Rivers, and Youth (13 to 16 years old), who will submit original artworks inspired by the theme. Submissions will be accepted at the exhibition from 4 to 24 June 2025. Participants stand a chance to win up to S$200 in VivoCity eVouchers and have their artworks showcased in Paris, France.
Mapletree's support for Two Rivers underscores its belief in the power of arts to inspire and connect people. Since 2010, Mapletree has proudly disbursed more than S$7 million to exclusively fund a diverse range of arts-focused Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.
Two Rivers is a joint initiative supported by the Singapore and French governments. The exhibition is presented by the French Embassy as part of the vOilah! France Singapore Festival, and supported by Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, National Arts Council, National Parks Board and Land Transport Authority.
Two Rivers photography exhibition (Part II) Details
Exhibition period: 4 June to 4 July 2025 Venue: VivoCity (Promenade and South-West Boulevard), 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585
My Two Rivers: Young Artist Competition: 4 to 24 June 2025
