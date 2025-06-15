Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QRCS Concludes Healthcare Project For Refugees In Bangladesh

QRCS Concludes Healthcare Project For Refugees In Bangladesh


2025-06-15 11:05:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In collaboration with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a project to improve healthcare services for refugees at camps and the local community in Cox's Bazar, southern Bangladesh.
Over a couple of years, the project served more than 400,000 vulnerable beneficiaries.
It involved the operation of three health centres at camps #12, E8, and 19 for 16 months, as well as a field hospital at camp #7 for two months, the QRCS said in a press release.
The centres provided free emergency medical services and specialised consultations for refugees and the host community, including emergency care, maternal and child health services, outpatient clinics, laboratory and diagnostic tests, radiology, and referrals.
There were also large-scale health awareness campaigns at the camps, which focused on disease prevention and promotion of healthy behaviours, helping to raise health awareness and reduce the spread of disease.
In the context of local community capacity-building, 78 community midwives were trained to provide safe obstetric services, and a training workshop was held on infection prevention and control (IPC) for 40 healthcare providers working at the supported facilities.
This project was driven by the QRCS's commitment to the provision of comprehensive and sustainable healthcare services for refugees and the host communities, as part of an integrated humanitarian response designed to alleviate suffering and improve the quality of life in displacement and refugee settings.

MENAFN15062025000067011011ID1109677529

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search