ICAI Doha Chapter Hosts Transformative Session
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – Doha Chapter hosted an event titled“Insights and Inspirations” recently, drawing more than 120 participants.
The evening featured two speakers.
The technical session was led by Sify Technologies executive director and chief financial officer M P Vijay Kumar, a former ICAI Council member.
He shared insights on“Climate Effect – Application of IFRS”, highlighting the growing importance of environmental considerations in financial reporting. IFRS stands for International Financial Reporting Standards.
Kumar's understanding and experience on the IFRS Interpretation Committee of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) enriched the session and provided valuable takeaways for professionals navigating the regulatory landscape.
The highlight of the evening was the motivational session by MAAsterG, who delivered a powerful talk on“Your Story Isn't Ordinary – It's Inspiring – I'm with You”.
His words resonated deeply with the audience, encouraging reflection, resilience, and renewed purpose in both personal and professional lives.
