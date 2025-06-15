403
Qatar Exerting Strenuous Efforts To End Iran-Israel War: PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani discussed Sunday bilateral relations and the Israeli attack on Iran with the foreign ministers of the UK, the UAE and Spain.
HE Sheikh Mohammed received a phone call from Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom (UK) David Lammy.
During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and aggressions in the region that undermine efforts to achieve peace and threaten to drag the region into a regional war.
He additionally stressed the need for regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that Qatar is making strenuous efforts, along with its partners, for all parties to return to the path of dialogue to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received a phone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan.
They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack on Iranian territory, considering it a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.
HE the prime minister also stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, while affirming that Qatar is making strenuous efforts, along with its partners, for all parties to return to the path of dialogue to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Sunday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares.
They discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to further support and enhance them. They also reviewed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and attacks in the region, stressing that such actions undermine efforts to achieve peace and risk dragging the region into a wider conflict.
He emphasized the urgent need for joint regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic channels. He affirmed that Qatar continues to exert intensive efforts, in coordination with its partners, to restore dialogue among all parties, address outstanding issues, and promote security and peace in the region and the world.
