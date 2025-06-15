Census Notification To Be Issued Today: What You Need To Know About The 2027 Survey?
As many as 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, and 1.3 lakh Census functionaries would be deployed for the exercise, to be conducted in two phases. The exercise will be conducted by March 1, 2027.Also Read | Minister Amit Shah reviews preparations ahead of upcoming 2027 Census
The Census will be conducted in two phases. In phase one, called the Housing Listing Operation (HLO), the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected. Subsequently, in the second phase called the Population Enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected.
Caste details will also be enumerated during this Census exercise.
The last census was done in India in 2011 when the entire process of houselisting and enumeration was completed before the reference date of March 1, 2011.
The exercise will, however, be held by October 2026 in snow-bound states and union territories, such as Ladakh,Jammu and Kashmir , Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
The Census is a decennial population-based survey that has been conducted 15 times until 2011. A pan-India census, due in 2021, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Home Ministry said the Census would be conducted digitally using mobile applications, and people would also be able to self-enumerate.
“Very stringent data security measures would be kept in place to ensure data security at the time of collection, transmission and storage,” it said.Amit Shah chaires review meeting
Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming census with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials on June 15.Also Read | Sanjoy Chakravorty: A caste census is a Pandora's Box that we must open anyway
Shah reviewed the preparation for the forthcoming census with the Union home secretary, Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan and other senior officials here, it said.
The dates of the new exercise announced earlier this month come over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi -led Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), on 30 April approved the enumeration of castes in the upcoming Census - a surprising decision that the opposition, and Rahul Gandhi have long been demanding amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resistance.The Census will be conducted digitally using mobile applications, and people would also be able to self-enumerate.
(With PTI inputs)
Key Takeaways
- The Census will be conducted in two phases: Houselisting Operation and Population Enumeration. Caste details will be included in this Census for the first time since the 2011 survey. Stringent data security measures will be implemented to protect information collected during the Census.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment