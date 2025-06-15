Kazakhstanazerbaijan Economic Ties Strengthen With Trade Spike In 4M2025
Speaking during a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, Alim Bayel said the current trade volume has reached record levels for the entire post-independence period.
"It is particularly encouraging that this year Kazakhstan became the main supplier of grain to Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan exported 450,000 tons of grain to Azerbaijan, worth $95 million, from January through May 2025, marking an 86 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Kazakh wheat accounted for a record 88 percent of Azerbaijan's total wheat imports," the ambassador stated.
The event, held at the Kazakh Embassy in Baku, gathered agricultural producers from Kazakhstan along with representatives from Azerbaijan's major holdings, companies, supermarket chains, and flour-milling enterprises.
Ambassador Bayel also spoke about Kazakhstan's investment opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, outlined priority projects in agricultural processing, and invited Azerbaijani business representatives to engage more actively in investment and trade cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment