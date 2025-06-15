403
Dona Ganguly Makes History With First Indian Classical Dance Workshop At Cambridge
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 15th June, 2025: The historic halls of Jesus College, University of Cambridge, resonated with the timeless rhythm of Indian Classical Dance today, as internationally acclaimed Odissi dancer Mrs. Dona Ganguly conducted the university's first-ever workshop dedicated to this ancient art form.
Marking a significant milestone in the cultural history of Cambridge, the event brought together students, academics, and art enthusiasts for an immersive introduction to Odissi, one of India's eight recognized classical dance styles. Participants were guided through the fundamental movements, expressions, and philosophies of the form, gaining insight into its spiritual roots and rich 2,000-year-old heritage.
The workshop drew a diverse audience, many of whom were experiencing Indian classical dance for the first time. Emphasizing inclusivity and cultural appreciation, the event welcomed individuals from all backgrounds, with no prior dance experience required.
On this occasion, Mrs. Dona Ganguly, Indian Classical Dancer, said, "To share the legacy of Odissi at the University of Cambridge is both an honour and a deeply emotional experience. This dance form is not just movement, it is meditation, devotion, and storytelling. I am heartened to see such enthusiastic participation and openness to Indian culture here. This exchange goes beyond performance, it builds bridges of understanding through art."
The initiative reflects a growing global interest in Indian classical traditions and underscores Cambridge's commitment to cultural diversity and global engagement. Organizers hope this will be the first of many such events, inspiring deeper exploration of Indian performing arts within academic spaces.
The workshop was met with overwhelming positivity, with attendees expressing admiration for both the beauty of the dance and the warmth of Ganguly's teaching. Plans are already being discussed for future collaborations and expanded programming related to Indian cultural arts.
About Dona Ganguly:
A celebrated Odissi dancer and founder of the Diksha Manjari academy, Dona Ganguly has trained under the legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and performed across major cultural festivals in India and internationally. Her mission is to spread the beauty and philosophy of Odissi to new generations across the globe.
