Iran' Air Defenses Down Israeli Occupation Drones W. Tehran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 16 (KUNA) -- The Iranian air defense systems shot down Israeli occupation drones in western Tehran in the small hours of Monday, the state TV station reported without giving numbers.
The air defense systems were also activated in the eastern and northern parts of the capital city, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Loud bangs of air defense firing were reportedly heard in the districts of Karaj, Narmak
Lavizan and Mashhad. (end)
