Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Iran Barrages Israeli Occupation With Missiles Anew


2025-06-15 10:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 16 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army reported that a new volley of Iranian missiles hit in the central city of Tel Aviv in the early morning of Monday.
Urging the residents to remain in bunkers for safety, the army claimed that dozens of missiles were intercepted.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation army radio admitted that other missiles hit their targets and a building in Tel Aviv was directly hit.
Sirens were sounded and loud explosions, including bangs of interceptions, were heard in several parts of the city.
Local media affirmed that a barrage of 100 missiles hit the occupation entity and a hostile drone was shot down in the southern city of Eilat.
The Israeli occupation and Iran have been trading missile and drone attacks since Friday with scores of casualties being reported on both sides. (end)
