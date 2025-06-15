Tokyo Gas Wins CNCF End User Case Study Contest For Driving Cloud Native Agility With Kubernetes, Argo And Istio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The myTOKYOGAS development team at Tokyo Gas embarked on a strategic refactoring effort to overcome the limitations of its lift-and-shift cloud migration. Initially constrained by monolithic architecture, rigid virtual machines, and slow release cycles, the team sought to enhance scalability, deployment speed, and operational efficiency. This transformation became critical following the phased and subsequent full deregulation of Japan's energy retail market – with the electric power retail market regulated in April 2016 and the gas retail market in April 2017 – which accelerated the need for business agility and stronger customer engagement.

"Modernizing a legacy system is never easy, but by embracing a cloud native architecture, we have a flexible foundation for long-term innovation in order to compete in a rapidly changing market," said Yusuke Sugiyama, software engineer, Tokyo Gas. "Kubernetes, Argo CD, and Istio allowed us to reduce costs, better engage with our customers, and streamline our operations. We are proud to share our progress at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan and contribute to the open source community that helped make our success possible."

Tokyo Gas is one of Japan's leading energy providers, serving approximately 13 million customers. In leveraging cloud native technologies, it plays a critical role in reducing data center energy consumption and supporting the transition to a carbon-neutral future. CNCF looks forward to seeing Tokyo Gas use these technologies to advance towards its sustainability goals.

To address the challenges, Tokyo Gas adopted Kubernetes to enable dynamic scaling, Argo CD to implement GitOps practices, and Istio to support a microservices-based architecture. These open source solutions reduced operational burden and vendor lock-in, while enabling a more sustainable and future-ready platform. Within just a few months, a small team launched the first microservice, achieving measurable results:



30% cost savings through dynamic scaling with Kubernetes and Karpenter



30% reduction in operational effort via Kubernetes auto-healing



Faster deployments enabled by GitOps and Argo CD

Drastic reduction in testing time from two months to two weeks with k6 on Kubernetes

"Kubernetes combined with Argo and Istio are transforming how organizations build and operate software at scale," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF." Tokyo Gas is a great example of what's possible when these technologies come together. By leaning into open source and cloud native best practices, it has made its systems more agile, sustainable, and ready to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving energy market."

As Tokyo Gas continues to expand its microservices-based architecture, its success highlights how open source technologies can power not only innovation, but also environmental responsibility. Their upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan presentation will offer practical insights for organizations at the beginning of their cloud native transformation.

For more information and the full event schedule, including Tokyo Gas's session "From Legacy to Lift-Off: How Tokyo Gas Accelerated Innovation with Kubernetes, Argo CD, and Istio " on 17 June, visit:

