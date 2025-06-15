The 6Th Qingdao Multinationals Summit To Be Held On June 18, Signaling China's Commitment To Expanding Opening-Up And Boosting Foreign Investment

QINGDAO, China, June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province:

To help multinational corporations better understand, invest in, and succeed in China, the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS), co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Government of Shandong Province,will be held in Qingdao from June 18th to 20th. The summit is themed " Multinationals and China: Connecting the World for Win-Win Cooperation ".

Enterprises attending the summit come from 43 countries and regions across six continents, with over 50% from emerging markets who will explore collaborations in areas such as fund investment, new energy, modern agriculture, seawater desalination. There are 471 representatives of multinational corporations, including 121 guests (over 20%) specializing in modern finance and artificial intelligence.

This summit will feature an opening ceremony and a forum on high-quality development of multinational corporations, three themed activities, and multiple parallel events covering four major sectors. This summit will launch the Overseas Fund Investment Cooperation Forum, Silver Hair Economy Forum, and General Aviation and Low altitude Economic Development Forum. The summit will offer 28 industrial chain inspection routes for on-site inspections, and facilitate cooperation negotiations. It will also release a series of research reports on "Multinational Corporations in China".

Focusing on upgrading traditional industries, strengthening competitive industries, clustering emerging industries, and seizing opportunities in future industries, the summit will organize investment docking activities to expand new avenues for industrial cooperation. In terms of foreign trade, efforts will be made to explore emerging markets in South America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Russia, and hold economic and trade negotiation activities in the fields of service trade, digital trade, and cross-border e-commerce.

Since the first summit in 2019, the Qingdao Summit serves as a communication platform for multinationals to engage in policy dialogue, industrial alignment, and project cooperation. It is committed to deepening global industrial and supply chains integration, facilitating trade and investment collaboration between multinationals and China, sharing new opportunities arising from industrial transformation and upgrading, and fostering deeper mutual benefit and win-win cooperation for multinationals and China.

Contact:

Zijian Liu

[email protected]

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

