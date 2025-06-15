PM Modi Thanks Indian Diaspora In Cyprus, Says India Will Keep Working To Deepen Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Limassol (Cyprus), June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the Indian diaspora for welcoming him in Limassol, as he arrived in Cyprus as part of his three-nation tour, adding that India will keep working to deepen ties with the Mediterranean country in the coming times.

PM Modi was seen being greeted by the diaspora with bouquets as he arrived at his hotel and the Prime Minister also interacted with the diaspora, exchanging greetings and acknowledging their support.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the Mediterranean nation.

His arrival is being described as a historic moment by both Indian and Cypriot diplomatic sources.

PM Modi, accompanied by a large delegation of around 100 officials, is visiting Cyprus at the invitation of President Nicos Christodoulides.

Earlier, PM Modi was received with a ceremonial welcome at Larnaca International Airport by the President Christodoulides.

"Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with the President of Cyprus. Key issues on the agenda include expanding cooperation in trade and investment, IT and innovation, defence, shipping, renewable energy, and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders are also expected to exchange views on global and regional developments, including maritime security and the situation in West Asia.

Ahead of his arrival, the Indian diaspora in Cyprus was brimming with excitement at PM Modi's much-anticipated visit.

India and Cyprus have traditionally enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since the establishment of ties in 1962.

Cyprus has consistently supported India's position on Kashmir and other key issues at international platforms, including the United Nations.

Apart from official meetings, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Cyprus. Although small in number, the Indian community plays a vital role in local education, healthcare, and business sectors.

The pictures of his arrival in Cyprus were shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official X account.

PM Modi was received and given a warm welcome at the airport by the Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides as well as Finance Minister Constantinos Kombos, reflecting the deep-rooted historic ties between the two nations.

Cyprus President also took to X to welcome PM Modi, as he wrote:“Welcome to Cyprus Prime Minister Narendra Modi! Here, at the EU's southeastern frontier and gateway of the Mediteranean. A historic visit... A new chapter in a strategic partnership that knows no limits. We make a promise to advance, transform, prosper more. Together.”

Prior to his departure for three-nation tour, PM Modi described Cyprus as“a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU".

He added that the visit was an opportunity to build on the historical friendship between the two nations and promote people-to-people exchanges.

Cyprus, a member of the European Union is set to assume the 'rotating presidency' of the EU, early next year.

PM Modi's visit is seen as part of India's consistent diplomatic outreach to Europe.

After Cyprus visit, PM Modi will head to Canada to attend the G7 Summit and will then travel to Croatia for meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.