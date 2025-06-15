Jack L. Marcus, Inc. Issues Notice Of Privacy Breach Affecting Wisconsin Department Of Corrections Population
Between August 15, 2024, and May 16, 2025 , individuals placing orders for persons in DOC care (PIOCs) were able to view the name of the treatment facility -though not the address-of certain PIOCs during the checkout process. The breach was discovered on May 15, 2025 , and the issue was corrected within 24 hours.
The breach affected 705 individuals . No medical records, financial data, Social Security numbers, or other sensitive health information was involved-only the name of the facility where the individual was housed.
Jack L. Marcus, Inc. has taken immediate corrective steps, including updating its website to ensure facility names are no longer displayed, conducting a full internal review, and enhancing its privacy and compliance training.
Letters have been mailed to all affected individuals using addresses provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Jack L. Marcus has also notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as required under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Eric Lutzen
Vice President of Operations
Jack L. Marcus, Inc.
5300 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53216
Phone: (414) 438-4999
Email: ...
Jack L. Marcus, Inc. deeply regrets this incident and is committed to safeguarding the privacy of all individuals it serves.
