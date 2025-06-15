403
Iranian TV Announces New Attack On Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- The official Iranian Television Channel announced on Sunday that Iran has launched a new attack aimed at the Israeli occupation since the beginning of the escalation between the two sides.
The Iranian TV mentioned that Iran have launched several missiles in response to the Israeli attacks that began on Friday.
The last wave of Iranian missiles that occurred Saturday night was the most violent since the beginning of the confrontation between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
It succeeded in recording direct hits on a number of buildings and neighborhoods in both the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, and caused human casualties. (pickup previous)
