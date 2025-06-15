Iran's Imports From Russia Contract Sharply In Early Year
Data obtained by Trend from Iran's Customs Administration indicates that the country imported $126 million worth of goods weighing about 228,000 tons from Russia during the reporting period. By comparison, Iran's imports from Russia totaled about 347,000 tons worth nearly $178 million in the same period last year.
The statistics indicate that Iran mainly imported petrochemical products, agricultural goods, glassware, industrial products, and other items from Russia.
Meanwhile, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Russia totaled around $333 million in value and 817,000 tons in volume during the same two-month span. Although the trade value fell slightly by 0.6 percent, the volume increased by 2 percent compared to last year.
To note, the aggregate value of Iran's non-oil imports for this timeframe reached $8.47 billion, encompassing a total mass of 5.92 million tons. In juxtaposition to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding year, the valuation of non-oil imports experienced a contraction of 7.8 percent, whereas the volumetric weight exhibited an uptick of 1.16 percent. Iran predominantly prioritizes the procurement of essential goods necessary for national consumption while implementing specific regulatory constraints on the importation of domestically manufactured products.
