Israeliran War Escalates: Missiles Rain, Death Toll Mounts

The death toll grew Sunday as both sides exchanged missile and air attacks for a third consecutive day, with Israel warning that worse is to come. Israel targeted Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel.

An Iranian health ministry spokesperson, Hossein Kermanpour, said the toll since the start of Israeli aggression had risen to 224 dead and more than 1,200 injured, 90 percent of whom he said were civilians. Those killed included 60 on Saturday, half of them children, in a 14-story apartment block flattened in the Iranian capital.

The region braced for a drawn-out conflict after Israel's strikes hit nuclear and military facilities, killing several senior generals and top nuclear scientists.

President Donald Trump said the US had“nothing to do with the attack on Iran” and warned Tehran to expect“the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces” if it retaliates against the US.

Trump has expressed full support for Israel's actions while warning Iran that it can only avoid further destruction by agreeing to a new nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that if the Israeli strikes on Iran stop, then“our responses will also stop.” He said the United States“is complicit in these attacks and must take responsibility.”

More than 80' positions hit in Tehran

Israel's military said Sunday that its air force had targeted“more than 80” positions in Iran's capital Tehran in the third day of the most intense confrontation yet between the two arch-foes.

'Deliberate' strike on foreign ministry building

Iran on Sunday accused Israel of deliberately targeting a foreign ministry building in Tehran, saying the strike wounded several civilians.

“The criminal regime of Israel launched a deliberate and ruthless strike on one of the buildings of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a post on X alongside a video showing blown-out windows and debris littering the floors.

“Several civilians were injured in the attack.”

Plan to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei

Several Western news reports claimed that the US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

“We found out that the Israelis had plans to hit Iran's supreme leader. President Trump was against it and we told the Israelis not to,” Reuters and AP quoting unnamed senior US official reported.

When asked about the report, Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday:“We do what we need to do.” He also said 'regime change' in Iran could be a result of Israel's military attacks, adding that Israel would do what it takes to remove what he called the“existential threat” posed by Iran.

Death of IRGC intelligence chief

An Israeli strike on Sunday killed the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammed Kazemi, along with two other officers, the official IRNA news agency reported.

“Three intelligence generals, Mohammad Kazemi and his immediate deputies Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri were assassinated and fell as martyrs,” the agency said, citing a Revolutionary Guards statement.

The three senior IRGC commanders were targeted in a residential area, Press TV reported.

Iran's armed forces ask Israeli settlers to leave

The Iranian armed forces have issued a warning to Israeli settlers in the occupied territories, urging them to evacuate immediately as Iran prepares to launch widespread strikes across the entire occupied land.

In a televised message on Sunday, Colonel Reza Sayyad, spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces, warned settlers that remaining in the area would place their lives in grave danger, as Iran prepares for a“crushing” retaliation to recent Israeli military aggression.

“Leave the occupied territories. Leaving this occupied land is the only way to preserve your lives,” Colonel Sayyad said in the video statement.

He warned that Iran's response would extend across all parts of the occupied territories.

Iran missile barrage

In retaliation, report added, the IRGC's aerospace division launched a new wave of missile strikes against the regime's intelligence centers, marking the third phase of Operation True Promise III.

Israel's military said several sites were hit by the latest Iranian missile barrage on Sunday, with firefighters reporting a building struck on the country's Mediterranean coast.

“Homefront Command Search and Rescue teams have been dispatched to several hit sites in Israel, following the latest barrage from Iran,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli media reported that a building was directly impacted in Haifa, with explosions sounding all over the area in addition to Jerusalem. Israeli media also revealed that several direct hits were recorded throughout Israel, one of which was of a particularly sensitive nature.

Death toll mounts in Israel

In Israel, at least six people were killed when a missile hit an apartment building in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Daniel Hadad, a local police commander, said 180 people were wounded and seven are still missing.

An Associated Press reporter saw streets lined with damaged and destroyed buildings, bombed out cars and shards of glass. Responders used a drone at points to look for survivors. Some people could be seen leaving the area with suitcases.

Israel attacks Mashhad airport

Two explosions struck the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran after Israeli airstrikes targeted the key 17 Shahrivar Street. Lebanon's Al Mayadeen reported powerful blasts and thick plumes of smoke rising from the area.

Later reports from Iranian officials confirmed a fire had broken out at Mashhad Airport, while the Israeli military claimed responsibility, stating its forces had targeted an Iranian aerial refuelling plane at Mashhad Airport in eastern Iran.

A report said that a small Iranian drone targeted the HQ of the Greater Tehran Police, however, the attack failed, only causing minor damage and injuries, while police operations continued as normal.

Earlier, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that Israeli strikes had targeted the Iranian Defense Ministry complex in northeastern Tehran.

The agency detailed that Israeli forces had attacked a Defence Ministry-operated facility in Tehran, and although the assault caused no major structural damage, Iranian

officials confirmed it led to collateral damage, including at least one administrative building.

El Al cancels flights until June 23

Israel's El Al Airlines has cancelled all flights until June 23 owing to the conflict between Israel and Iran, it said on Sunday.

The Israeli flag carrier said that all flights have been cancelled up to and including June 17, with Israel's airspace still closed.

