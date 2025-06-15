Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE, Cypress Underlines The Need To De-Escalate


2025-06-15 07:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABUDHABI, June 15 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, stressed on Sunday the importance of intensifying efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent the escalation of conflict in the region.
Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that this came during a phone call between both presidents in which they stressed the importance of resolving issues and disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means to ensure the preservation of regional security, stability and peace.
Further, they reviewed a number of regional and international issues, most notably developments in the Middle East and the repercussions of Israeli military operations against Iran.
During the call, they also discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries and the possibilities of enhancing them to serve their common interests. (end)
