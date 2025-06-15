Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

French FM: A Diplomatic Solution Still Possible In Iran-Israel Conflict


2025-06-15 07:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, June 15 (KUNA) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noأ((l Barrot said Sunday that a diplomatic solution between Iran and Israel is still possible.
Speaking to Radio RTL, Barrot called for restraint from both sides and a return to negotiations.
He stressed that France's priority is the safety of its citizens and partners in the region.
Barrot accused Iran of failing to meet its responsibilities, saying its nuclear program and long-range missiles pose a direct threat to France.
Barrot remarks came as Israel continues its airstrikes on military and nuclear sites in Iran, amid rising tensions. (end)
ma


MENAFN15062025000071011013ID1109677284

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search