French FM: A Diplomatic Solution Still Possible In Iran-Israel Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, June 15 (KUNA) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noأ((l Barrot said Sunday that a diplomatic solution between Iran and Israel is still possible.
Speaking to Radio RTL, Barrot called for restraint from both sides and a return to negotiations.
He stressed that France's priority is the safety of its citizens and partners in the region.
Barrot accused Iran of failing to meet its responsibilities, saying its nuclear program and long-range missiles pose a direct threat to France.
Barrot remarks came as Israel continues its airstrikes on military and nuclear sites in Iran, amid rising tensions. (end)
