Israeli Occupation Confirms Death Casualties, Material Damage In Haifa
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 15 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation media outlets reported that a barrage of Iranian missiles fell on the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, resulting in human casualties and material damage on Sunday night.
Israeli occupation outlets quoted Israeli ambulance services as saying that 15 people were injured in Haifa, while indicating that rescue forces suspected that there were people trapped in a building after a missile fell in the north.
For its part, the Israeli occupation channel (12) reported that 30 missiles were launched from Iran during the last batch, and that one missile fell directly on a synagogue.
The Israeli occupation Channel (14) reported that four fires broke out in Haifa as a result of missiles falling directly on the city. (Pickup previous)
