GCC Secretary-Gen: 48Th Extraordinary Meeting Will Be Held Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 15 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said in a statement Sunday, that the GCC Ministerial Council will hold its extraordinary 48th meeting tomorrow, June 16, 2025, via video conference.
The meeting will be chaired by Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and will be attended by Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council member states.
Al-Budaiwi pointed out that the meeting will discuss the latest regional and international developments affecting the region, particularly the Israeli military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran. (end)
