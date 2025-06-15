403
Israeli Occupation Targets One Of Iranian Foreign Ministry Buildings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Sunday that there were casualties as a result of Israeli occupation forces targeting a building, which belong to the Iranian Foreign Ministry north of the capital, Tehran.
The Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported that Khatibzadeh said on his Twitter account that the occupation forces "deliberately" targeted one of the ministry's buildings located in front of the Center for Political and International Studies, which Khatibzadeh heads.
He was quoted as saying that "this targeting resulted in the injury of a number of civilians, including a group of his colleagues, and they were all transferred to the hospital for treatment."
Khatibzadeh added, "this act is a clear war crime and is part of the ongoing and systematic campaign of aggression by the Israeli occupation against Iran."
The Center for Political and International Studies building, which belongs to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, is located north of the capital, Tehran, outside the ministerial complex in the city center.
The capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities, have been subjected to a large-scale attack by the Israeli occupation forces since dawn last Friday, which Iran responded with drone and missile attacks on sites and targets inside the occupied territories.
Earlier, Iran launched a new barrage of missiles and drones toward the Israeli occupation. (Pickup previous)
mw
mw
