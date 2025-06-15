403
Iranian Revolutionary Guard: Death Of Head Of Intelligence In Israeli Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Sunday announced the death of its Intelligence chief, Major General Mohammad Kazemi and his deputy Hassan Mohaqeq, and another Guard Commander, Mohsen Bagheri in an Israeli attack on Iran.
A statement by the Revolutionary Guard via social media said that three commanders of the Revolutionary Guard and its intelligence apparatus were killed in the attack launched by the Israeli occupation forces on Iran.
Since last Friday, the capital Tehran and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a massive attack by Israel, which Iran responded with a massive missile attack.
Iran had announced the deaths of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, and a group of Guard commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, in addition to targeting vital nuclear facilities and residential areas across the country.
Also killed in these attacks were the former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereyfoun Abbasi, the president of Islamic Azad University, nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranji, the commander of the Khatam Al-Anbia headquarters in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Gholamreza Rashid, and the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. (Pickup previous)
