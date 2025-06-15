Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Commission Pres.: EU Committed To Diplomatic Efforts Leading To De-Escalation In Mideast


2025-06-15 07:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 15 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that the European Union is committed to peace, stability, and diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation in the Middle East.
This came during a phone call she held earlier with the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Von der Leyen stated in a post on X that she emphasized during the call the urgent need for a negotiated solution to the crisis but also stressed that "Iran is the main source of instability in the region," as she put it.
She expressed the EU's continued concern regarding Iran's nuclear and missile programs, noting that "the same missiles indiscriminately hitting cities not only in Israel, but also in Ukraine".
She added, "Europe has always been clear: Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon".
Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, von der Leyen described the humanitarian conditions there as "unacceptable," reiterating the EU's urgent call to allow all humanitarian aid to reach civilians in need without delay.
She also stressed the need to resume the ceasefire and the immediate release of hostages, paving the way toward a permanent end to hostilities in the region, as she stated. (end)
