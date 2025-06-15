403
UK, Canada To Establish Trade Group, Expand Defense Collaboration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 15 (KUNA) -- The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa, the Prime Minister Office statement said today Sunday.
Prime Minister Carney confirmed that Canada would ratify the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), seeking to introduce legislation to their parliament in the autumn.
This will bring huge benefits to UK businesses by lowering tariffs when buying from and selling to Canada.
They also agreed to set up a joint taskforce to turbocharge progress on other areas of mutual benefit, including technology and artificial intelligence in support of shared growth and our national security.
The taskforce will also look to make progress on the wider UK-Canada Free Trade Agreement.
The Prime Minister said that the world has changed when it comes to trade and the economy, so he wants teams to go as far and as fast as possible, because it is in all of our interests to lower trade barriers with our closest partners.
Moving on to defence and security, the leaders agreed that there is no doubt that everyone needs to step up at such a volatile time for the world. The Prime Minister reiterated that all NATO allies must come together to advance our collective security in the coming years.
The two leaders discussed the many geopolitical challenges currently facing the world, including in the Middle East and tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, and reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression.
The two leaders underscored the importance of a fair, open and predictable global trading system; reiterated their commitment to a rules-based international order underpinned by respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; and committed to advancing peace and trans-Atlantic security.
They agreed the following joint initiatives aimed at strengthening economic growth and prosperity and enhancing collective security and defence: Growth and Innovation Partnership and Enhanced Defence and Security Partnership. (end)
