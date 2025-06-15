403
Embracing Powertrain Diversity, GWM Continues To Enhance Clean Diesel Capabilities For Off-Roading
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) BAODING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2025 - While new energy vehicles continue to gain momentum worldwide, efficient diesel power remains a compelling choiceespecially in challenging off-road environments where torque, range, and reliability are critical. GWM is advancing diesel technology with a focus on refinement, performance, and real-world usability. At the recent GWM Thailand Diesel Day event, the brand demonstrated how modern diesel can deliver a clean, quiet, and highly capable driving experience.
Traditional trade-offstorque versus comfort, power versus fuel economyare disappearing. With today's drivers demanding both performance and efficiency, GWM's TANK 300 Diesel delivers on all fronts.
In Thailand, the TANK 300 Diesel has earned high praise for its impressive torque (480Nm at just 1,500rpm), extended driving range (up to 1,200km), and smooth, quiet ride. As one reviewer noted, 'It drives like a gasoline SUVquiet and refineduntil you need the torque. Then, it just powers through.'
This refined balance comes from GWM's 2.4T diesel engine, combined with over 200 NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) enhancementsbringing idle noise down to just 65dB, comparable to gasoline-powered vehicles. The result: urban comfort with true off-road muscle.
GWM's advanced combustion technologyfeaturing columnar combustion chambers and dual tangential air ductscuts fuel consumption to under 7.3L/100km, making long journeys more economical and environmentally responsible.
Guided by its 'All Scenarios, All Powertrains, All Users' strategy, GWM's TANK 300 Diesel demonstrates that diesel, when done right, is still a powerful, relevant solution to real-world needs. In markets like Thailand, clean diesel has a promising future.
More than just a product launch, GWM's achievement reflects a user-centered innovation that sets a new benchmark. The message to drivers is clear: more power, fewer compromises, and a brand that truly listens.
