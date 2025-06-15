Who Is Jennifer Lynee Boelter? Minnesota Shooting Suspect's Wife Pulled Over By Cops, Passports And Cash Recovered
Jennifer Lynee Boelter is the wife of Vance Boelter , the suspect in the Minnesota shooting incident, resulting in the death of a Democrat leader and her husband. Law enforcement authorities, on Saturday, pulled Jennifer's car over in Onamia area of Minnesota, and passports and cash were recovered from her vehicle, according to Fox 9 News. Authorities stated that she was in the vehicle with "other relatives" when the car was pulled over.
"My office assisted law enforcement from Hennepin County on a stop near a convenience store in the city of Onamia. Our role on this stop was perimeter. We did not search or question any of the occupants. I was told by my staff who responded that the shooting suspect's wife was in the car along with several other relatives," Kyle Burton, Mille Lacs County Sheriff, was quoted as telling FOX 9 News.Suspect's wife not in custody
Jennifer is currently not in custody, but she and her relatives were asked to stop by law enforcement officers from Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, and were questioned. According to Fox 9, it was still unclear why the car was stopped by law officers operating in the area.Also Read | Trump vetoes Israel plan to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
The Fox 9 report also says, "The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office was not directly involved with searching the vehicle or questioning the occupants, but Burton said that there was a large group of investigators from several metro agencies on scene."
