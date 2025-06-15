2025 Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give Exceeds Goal, Raising $1.5 Million To Fight Hunger And Feed Communities In Need

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tournament officials proudly announced the event exceeded its goal for the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program, raising $1.5 million to help stock the shelves of hundreds of food pantries across the Midwest. Including this year's event, the Meijer LPGA Classic has now generated more than 100 million meals for hungry families.

"The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give continues to grow in popularity and impact," said Rick Keyes, President and CEO of Meijer. "We are incredibly grateful for how the community embraced our event again this year, helping set attendance and volunteer records. More importantly, we are proud of the significant impact this tournament has on communities throughout the Midwest. This would not be possible without the staff, volunteers, sponsors, players, and spectators who made this a week to remember."

Ciganda birdied the final two holes to win the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory in more than eight years. This was her third career LPGA Tour victory and first since the 2016 Citi Banamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational. The victory ties her with Beatriz Recari as the winningest Spanish player in LPGA Tour history with three titles. Additionally, she became just the second European to claim the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give crown, following Leona Maguire's 2023 triumph.

"It feels amazing, obviously, after all these years," Ciganda said. "I love coming here. It reminds me of Spain where I'm from. Very similar. Lots of trees, peaceful. I love the golf course. Five par 5s, you can hit it hard here."

This year's tournament featured a stellar field of competitors, including past champions, top-ranked LPGA players, and emerging talent, all vying for the title. With more than 1,400 volunteers, the four-day event also offered a variety of family-friendly activities, food experiences, and opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite players, making it a memorable week for the most attended Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give yet.

"The 2025 tournament was truly unforgettable, and we're proud to offer an experience that brings the community together in such a meaningful way," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We're so grateful to have the opportunity to bring the LPGA Tour to West Michigan."

Dates for the 2026 Meijer LPGA Classic will be released in the coming weeks.

In addition to the $1.5 million raised by this year's event, Meijer will donate $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of Ciganda's choice as part of a tradition the retailer started in 2021. Last year's Champion, Lilia Vu, chose to support The Other Way Ministries in Grand Rapids, Mich. Details on Ciganda's donation will be shared in the coming weeks.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give:

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

