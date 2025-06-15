403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From June 16 To June 20, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prepare for an action-packed week with the Economic Calendar highlighting critical market events from June 16 to June 20, 2025. Stay ahead to capitalize on opportunities in a market shaped by global economic data.
Financial markets are set for a significant week, with key releases from the U.S., Eurozone, Japan, Brazil, and other major economies expected to drive global and regional trends.
These indicators will likely spark volatility across asset classes, presenting both risks and rewards for investors.
Brazil takes the spotlight with high-impact data, including the BC Focus Market Readout, IBC-Br Economic Activity, and Foreign Exchange Flows, shaping Latin American market sentiment.
Globally, U.S. Retail Sales, FOMC Interest Rate Decision, and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, alongside Eurozone CPI, ECB speeches, and Japan's BoJ Interest Rate Decision, are poised to guide market dynamics.
Additional data from the U.K., Canada, India, and South Africa will further enrich the week's market narrative.
The week begins on Monday with a holiday in South Africa (Youth Day), potentially lowering trading volumes. Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout, India's WPI Inflation, and Eurozone ECB speeches, alongside U.S. NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, will set the stage.
Tuesday features U.S. Retail Sales, German ZEW Economic Sentiment, and Japan's BoJ Press Conference, influencing global market outlooks.
Midweek, on Wednesday, Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows align with U.S. FOMC Statement, Eurozone Core CPI, and U.K. CPI, providing critical economic insights.
Thursday brings holidays in Brazil (Corpus Christi Day) and the U.S. (Juneteenth), alongside U.K. BoE Interest Rate Decision, Swiss SNB Interest Rate Decision, and Eurozone ECB speeches, signaling economic momentum.
The week concludes on Friday with a holiday in New Zealand (New Year's Day), U.K. Retail Sales, Eurozone Consumer Confidence, and Canada's Retail Sales, delivering essential market cues.
Economic Calendar for the Week from June 16 to June 20, 2025
Monday, June 16, 2025
South Africa
All Day Holiday: Youth Day
Brazil
07:25 AM EST BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
08:00 AM EST IBC-Br Economic Activity (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.80%)
India
02:30 AM EST WPI Inflation (YoY) (May) (Cons: 0.80%, Prev: 0.85%)
02:30 AM EST WPI Manufacturing Inflation (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.62%)
07:00 AM EST Trade Balance (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -26.42B)
Switzerland
02:30 AM EST PPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.5%)
02:30 AM EST PPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.1%)
Eurozone
03:00 AM EST German Buba President Nagel Speaks
04:00 AM EST Italian CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 1.7%, Prev: 1.7%)
05:00 AM EST Wages in Eurozone (YoY) (Q1) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.10%)
United States
08:30 AM EST NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Jun) (Cons: -5.90, Prev: -9.20)
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Japan
02:30 AM EST BoJ Press Conference
19:50 PM EST Core Machinery Orders (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 4.0%, Prev: 8.4%)
United States
08:30 AM EST Core Retail Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.1%)
08:30 AM EST Retail Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.6%, Prev: 0.1%)
09:15 AM EST Industrial Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.0%)
Eurozone
05:00 AM EST German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jun) (Cons: 34.8, Prev: 25.2)
05:00 AM EST ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jun) (Cons: 23.5, Prev: 11.6)
Canada
08:30 AM EST Foreign Securities Purchases (Apr) (Cons: -2.94B, Prev: -4.23B)
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Brazil
13:30 PM EST Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 0.436B)
United States
14:00 PM EST FOMC Statement
14:00 PM EST Fed Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 4.50%, Prev: 4.50%)
14:30 PM EST FOMC Press Conference
Eurozone
05:00 AM EST Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.7%)
05:00 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 1.9%, Prev: 2.2%)
03:30 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks
United Kingdom
02:00 AM EST Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 3.5%, Prev: 3.8%)
02:00 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 3.3%, Prev: 3.5%)
South Africa
04:00 AM EST Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.0%)
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Brazil
All Day Holiday: Corpus Christi Day
United States
All Day Holiday: Juneteenth
08:30 AM EST Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: -, Prev: 248K)
United Kingdom
07:00 AM EST BoE Interest Rate Decision (Jun) (Cons: 4.25%, Prev: 4.25%)
07:00 AM EST BoE MPC Meeting Minutes
Switzerland
03:30 AM EST SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q2) (Cons: 0.00%, Prev: 0.25%)
Eurozone
03:30 AM EST ECB President Lagarde Speaks
05:00 AM EST German Buba President Nagel Speaks
Friday, June 20, 2025
New Zealand
All Day Holiday: New Year's Day
United Kingdom
02:00 AM EST Retail Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.5%, Prev: 1.2%)
02:00 AM EST Retail Sales (YoY) (May) (Cons: 1.5%, Prev: 5.0%)
United States
08:30 AM EST Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (Jun) (Cons: -1.2, Prev: -4.0)
Eurozone
04:00 AM EST ECB Economic Bulletin
10:00 AM EST Consumer Confidence (Jun) (Cons: -15.0, Prev: -15.2)
Canada
08:30 AM EST Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -0.2%, Prev: -0.7%)
08:30 AM EST Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.5%, Prev: 0.8%)
This week's lineup, led by Brazil's economic indicators and amplifie by global releases, provides essential insights for navigating financial markets.
EST is used as requested for consistency, despite its typical application from early November to mid-March. It remains the most common U.S. time zone due to its association with key financial and political centers.
